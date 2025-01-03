Disabled veteran evacuated from home fire in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A home, occupied by a disable veteran, was extinguished by Rural Metro Friday morning.

Rural Metro were called about a home fire on Friday, December 3, 2025 at about 3:15 a.m. in the area of S Avenida Compadres and County 10 1/2 St.

The home was occupied by a disabled veteran who was initially unable to escape, but was evacuated by neighbors and bystanders.

Rural Metro says a stove fire spread throughout the home.

One person was taken to Onvida Health with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.