Skip to Content
Top Stories

Disabled veteran evacuated from home fire in Yuma

Rural Metro
By
Published 3:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A home, occupied by a disable veteran, was extinguished by Rural Metro Friday morning.

Rural Metro were called about a home fire on Friday, December 3, 2025 at about 3:15 a.m. in the area of S Avenida Compadres and County 10 1/2 St.

The home was occupied by a disabled veteran who was initially unable to escape, but was evacuated by neighbors and bystanders.

Rural Metro says a stove fire spread throughout the home.

One person was taken to Onvida Health with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content