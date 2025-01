YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission will be holding the 2025 Country Lovin’ Hoedown on Saturday, February 1.

The event will be at Britain’s Farm (4330 Riverside Drive, Yuma), where the public can enjoy live music, dancing, raffles and auctions.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with dinner 1:15 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and can be bought at Crossroads Mission Thrift Store (550 W. 8th Street) or online here.