Yearly 2024 Weather Recap

Overall 2024 was a very quiet and dry year, but we had many rounds of intense and extreme heat. Take a look at our yearly weather recap throughout the year for Yuma County.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a very dry year in 2024 for Yuma and even for the entire Desert Southwest. According to the National Weather Service Phoenix 2024 Monsoon Review, Yuma County had well below average precipitation for June through September 2024.

In fact, as of January 2nd, 2025 we have a prolonged dry stretch with 148 days with no measurable rain. The last time it rained in Yuma was August 7th, 2024.

Yuma has accumulated 2.21", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are actually -1.07," which is below from where we should be.

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were 2.62."

The lack of rain has brought even bigger changes to our drought.

At the start of January 2024, we had no drought conditions, and then in August, the majority of Desert Southwest was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. And for September and October, we started seeing moderate and severe conditions for our area.

In November, a chunk of the Desert Southwest started experiencing extreme drought, and for December drought conditions remained the same.

We cant forget about the long and intense heat. Meteorological summer 2024 (Jun-Jul-Aug) ended as the HOTTEST in the period for Yuma since 1878 based on the average daily temperature. It's also been recorded that this is Arizona's hottest summer EVER!

The hottest HIGH temperature for the summer in 2024 in Yuma was 117° on Monday July 8th 2024 .



Plus, Yuma broke a record Friday September 6th, 2024 with 100 consecutive days at or above 100°F. The previous record was 99 days in 2006 and 1949.

The streak ended on September 16th 2024 where we had 109 consecutive days with high temperatures above 100°.



With all the extreme heat we had during the summer season of 2024, brought many days when Yuma County was under excessive heat warnings.

Looking at the Arizona Excessive Heat Warnings total from the NWS shows 50 Excessive Heat Warnings were issued in 2024 for Yuma County.

The brutal heat also caused heat-related deaths within Yuma County.

In 2024, Yuma County reported 13 heat-related deaths. Back in 2023, there were 29 heat-related deaths, and in 2022, 69 migrant deaths were reported, and most were due to extreme heat exposure.

More deaths reported in different counties across Arizona in 2024, take a look at the latest dash board from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.