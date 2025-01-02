Marketside Broccoli Florets recalled for potential contamination

A voluntary recall was issued on ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets with best if used by date December 10, 2024.

The 12oz bags of broccoli may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious infections in young children, frail elderly and those with weakened immune systems. The infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This specific kind of packaged broccoli with the December date is not in stores but may still be in consumer fridges.

Anyone still in possession of the broccoli with the dated bag should discard it immediately.