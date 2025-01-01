Weather Recap: December 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the majority of December, we had more days actually above normal and the warmest day of 81 degrees on December 19th.

The month of December was also very dry as we had NO days with any measurable rain for the fourth month in a row.

Our rain total for the month leaves us at 0.00", and our monthly average is 0.43", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.43" for the month of December.

So far for 2024, Yuma has accumulated 2.21", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are actually -1.07," which is below from where we should be.

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were 2.62."

With the very hot temperatures and lack of rain it has brought even more changes to our short-term drought.

At the start of January 2024, we had no drought conditions, and then in August, the majority of Desert Southwest was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. And for September and October, we started seeing moderate and severe conditions for our area.

In November, a chuck of the Desert Southwest started experiencing extreme drought, and for December drought conditions remained the same.