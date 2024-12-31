Skip to Content
Tracking warm & mild weather for New Year’s

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:38 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy New Year's Eve and happy last day of 2024! We have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions with us this evening.

I am tracking a light breezy with wind gusts 5-10 MPH, but for any outdoor celebrations make sure to dress warm or grab a jacket as we will have chillier temperatures through the night. Overnight lows will dip down mid and low 40s by tomorrow morning.

The main focus for the Desert Southwest for the rest of the week and into the weekend is going to be the warmer-than-normal temperatures.

We will have high temperatures trending in the mid and upper 70s which is about 5-10 degrees above average for early January.

I'm tracking mostly clear skies and dry conditions with temperatures running above normal for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Overall, we have pretty mild and pleasant weather to wrap up 2024 and ring in the new year!

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

