Tracking warm & mild weather for New Year’s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy New Year's Eve and happy last day of 2024! We have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions with us this evening.

I am tracking a light breezy with wind gusts 5-10 MPH, but for any outdoor celebrations make sure to dress warm or grab a jacket as we will have chillier temperatures through the night. Overnight lows will dip down mid and low 40s by tomorrow morning.

The main focus for the Desert Southwest for the rest of the week and into the weekend is going to be the warmer-than-normal temperatures.

We will have high temperatures trending in the mid and upper 70s which is about 5-10 degrees above average for early January.

I'm tracking mostly clear skies and dry conditions with temperatures running above normal for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Overall, we have pretty mild and pleasant weather to wrap up 2024 and ring in the new year!