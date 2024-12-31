Desert Southwest police in full force for New Year’s Eve DUI detail

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Law enforcement agencies across Yuma County and the Imperial Valley will go full force to have a safer New Year’s Eve celebration.

Every city in Yuma County will have more police officers on the streets.

The San Luis Police Department will add two more officers during the day shift and two more at night to look out for impaired drivers.

“The DUI operation is going to be two additional officers working on the streets that are going to be addressing any possible impaired drivers. They’re going to be addressing any reckless driving, anyone doing exhibition of speed," said Lt. Emmanuel Botello of the San Luis Police Department.

In the Imperial Valley, the California Highway Patrol will have maximum enforcement starting New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and ending New Years Day one minute before midnight.

“With our maximum, we will have more officers on the roadways. With holidays come around, there are more motorist on the road so we need more officers out there to make sure the public is safe and get to their destination safely," said Officer Arturo Platero, CHP Public Information Officer.

Law enforcement agencies have some advice for you to have a happy and safe holiday celebration.

“Share the road, limit your distractions while driving, wear your seatbelts, lower your speed, obey the speed limits and don’t drink and drive," said Officer Platero.

Also try to travel ahead of time.

If you are planning to drink alcohol, have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft.