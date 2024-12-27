Festive Christmas Beet Salad recipe
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Looking for a colorful and refreshing side dish for your holiday table? Try this easy Christmas Beet Salad!
Ingredients (Serves 4):
- 2 medium cooked beets, diced
- 1 green apple, diced
- ¼ cup walnuts, chopped
- 2 tablespoons feta cheese (optional)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- Pinch of salt and pepper
Instructions:
- In a bowl, mix together the diced beets, apple, and walnuts.
- Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, then season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss everything to coat evenly.
- Sprinkle with feta cheese if desired.
- Serve immediately and enjoy this festive, healthy salad.