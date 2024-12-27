Skip to Content
Top Stories

Festive Christmas Beet Salad recipe

By
today at 5:52 PM
Published 5:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Looking for a colorful and refreshing side dish for your holiday table? Try this easy Christmas Beet Salad!

Ingredients (Serves 4):

  • 2 medium cooked beets, diced
  • 1 green apple, diced
  • ¼ cup walnuts, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons feta cheese (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • Pinch of salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. In a bowl, mix together the diced beets, apple, and walnuts.
  2. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, then season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss everything to coat evenly.
  3. Sprinkle with feta cheese if desired.
  4. Serve immediately and enjoy this festive, healthy salad.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content