Winter Solstice

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
December 19, 2024 1:23 AM
Published 2:47 PM

What is it and what does the Winter Solstice mean?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Saturday, December 21st marks the first day of winter also referred to as the Winter Solstice.

Solstices occur twice a year when the sun's path appears farthest north or south depending which part of the planet you're on.

This year's Winter Solstice for the Northern Hemisphere brings the shortest day and longest night of the year.

The lack of direct sunlight on December 21st makes it the shortest day of the year for those even in the United States.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

