Somerton Tamale Festival kicks off This Saturday

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Tamale Festival, one of the most anticipated local events of the holiday season, is happening tomorrow, Saturday, on Main Street starting at 11 a.m.

With over 20 tamale booths and additional food vendors, the festival promises a variety of delicious eats.

Attendees can also enjoy live music, family-friendly entertainment, and two exciting contests.

The first contest is a tamale eating competition where participants race to eat as many tamales as possible within a set time. The second is a judged tamale competition, where vendors submit their best tamales for awards in categories such as best beef, best sweet tamale, and most authentic.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit Arizona State University's "Diablitos" scholarship, which helps local students pursue higher education.

