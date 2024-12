CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - NBC has received reports of a helicopter emergency at Camp Pendelton, California.

According to Major Natalie Batcheler, a 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing experienced an engine fire during training at around 4 p.m. Friday.

Crews were able to land safely after emergency procedures but the fire was not able to be extinguished quickly.

No injuries were reported.