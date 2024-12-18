The Village Jazz Series returns January through April at Yuma Palms Mall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Village Jazz Series will be returning to Yuma every Thursday starting in January through April.

Free performances will be every Thursday starting January 16 at the Yuma Palms Regional Center (1305 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy) starting at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following will be featured performers:

Yuma Big Band

Mia Delgado with Yuma Jazz Company

Holly Hofman & Bruce Forman

Jason & Elle

Mikan Zlatkovich Trio

Gila Ridge High school & Arizona Western College

Eloisa Arviso with Yuma Jazz Company

Aimee Nolte & Mike Schott

Pete Pancrazi

Leonard Patton & Ed Kornhauser

Society Boys

Jennifer Wayman Hart with Yuma Jazz Company

Cibola High School & San Luis High School

Yuma Jazz Company & Friends

Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the music.