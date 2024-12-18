Skip to Content
The Village Jazz Series returns January through April at Yuma Palms Mall

The village Jazz series
By
Published 4:59 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Village Jazz Series will be returning to Yuma every Thursday starting in January through April.

Free performances will be every Thursday starting January 16 at the Yuma Palms Regional Center (1305 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy) starting at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following will be featured performers:

  • Yuma Big Band
  • Mia Delgado with Yuma Jazz Company
  • Holly Hofman & Bruce Forman
  • Jason & Elle
  • Mikan Zlatkovich Trio
  • Gila Ridge High school & Arizona Western College
  • Eloisa Arviso with Yuma Jazz Company
  • Aimee Nolte & Mike Schott
  • Pete Pancrazi
  • Leonard Patton & Ed Kornhauser
  • Society Boys
  • Jennifer Wayman Hart with Yuma Jazz Company
  • Cibola High School & San Luis High School
  • Yuma Jazz Company & Friends

Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the music.

yuma_jazz series_buckslip_2025 (1)Download
Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

