Tracking above-normal temps, but still nice for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Pleasant and dry weather conditions will continue across the region for the foreseeable future due to a current ridge of high pressure.

Periods of cloudy conditions are expected throughout the middle of next week as a few weather systems pass north of the region.

On our temperature outlook, we are seeing very dark oranges and reds, which indicates above-normal temperatures in the days ahead.

Temperatures will gradually warm-up for next week where highs will trend into the mid and upper 70s.

It will be a little breezy at times, but highest gusts are expected to be around 25 MPH.