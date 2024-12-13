Brawley gets big win over Kofa in Great Desert Southwest Shootout

The Wildcats used a big second half to come away with their second win of the day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley girls soccer (5-3-1) beat Kofa (1-2) 4-1 at Irv Pallack Field Friday afternoon.

It was the Wildcats second win of the day after beating Calexico in a shootout earlier in the day.

Brawley will be back in action Saturday, where they'll take on San Luis and a opponent to be determined later based on the tournaments other results.