Skip to Content
Top Stories

Brawley gets big win over Kofa in Great Desert Southwest Shootout

By
today at 9:49 PM
Published 10:56 PM

The Wildcats used a big second half to come away with their second win of the day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley girls soccer (5-3-1) beat Kofa (1-2) 4-1 at Irv Pallack Field Friday afternoon.

It was the Wildcats second win of the day after beating Calexico in a shootout earlier in the day.

Brawley will be back in action Saturday, where they'll take on San Luis and a opponent to be determined later based on the tournaments other results.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content