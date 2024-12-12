Open enrollment begins for AWC adult education program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local college is offering pathways for those who want to achieve a higher education and careers.

Arizona Western College is accepting applications for the adult program.

It gives students the opportunity to earn a GED diploma and college credits as well training courses.

"Maybe you want to enter to a different career in medical or trade or maybe you want to provide yourself more professional development and taking Microsoft Excel class then student can go through and work towards the first two goals while also going through training programs," said Yaneli Pasillas-Miller, AWC Adult Education Director.

For more information you can go to any of the AWC campuses in San Luis, Yuma and La Paz.

Classes are free and start on January 13.