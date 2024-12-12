Skip to Content
Top Stories

Open enrollment begins for AWC adult education program

KYMA
By
New
Published 5:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local college is offering pathways for those who want to achieve a higher education and careers.

Arizona Western College is accepting applications for the adult program.

It gives students the opportunity to earn a GED diploma and college credits as well training courses.

"Maybe you want to enter to a different career in medical or trade or maybe you want to provide yourself more professional development and taking Microsoft Excel class then student can go through and work towards the first two goals while also going through training programs," said Yaneli Pasillas-Miller, AWC Adult Education Director.

For more information you can go to any of the AWC campuses in San Luis, Yuma and La Paz.

Classes are free and start on January 13.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content