Gila Ridge girls hoops takes thriller over Kofa, wins 43-40 at home

The Lady Hawks and Lady Kings came through with a back and forth ending that resulted in a game winning three from Kammilah Villasenor-Yanez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge (2-5) took down Kofa (1-6) 43-40 in one of the more entertaining matchups of the season so far.

After jumping out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, Kofa would struggle to shoot in the second.

The Lady Hawks would head into the locker room with a 23-21 lead at the end of the first half.

After a back and forth third quarter, the game would be a tie with just over two minutes left in the fourth.

It would be a corner three from sophomore forward Kammilah Villasenor-Yanez that would put Gila Ridge on top, and keep them there.

The Hawks won't have long to celebrate however, as they'll already be back on the court Friday to host Pinnacle.

As for Kofa, they'll look for that elusive second win of the season on Friday, heading on the road to take on Red Mountain.