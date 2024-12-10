El Centro man on parole for arson arrested after fire breaks out near park

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from El Centro was arrested for arson after a fire broke out next to a park threatening a children’s playground in Calexico.

It happened at a vacant lot next to Heber Park on Sunday.

The Calexico Police Department says when they arrived, the fire was also near a utility pole.

Police say they found a man watching the fire.

When they questioned him, he said he accidently caused the fire with a cigarette butt.

“Further questioning upon providing his information to Calexico dispatch, it was revealed that the subject was on parole for arson. When questioned, he stated that he had done this exact same thing in the exact same place which is what landed him on parole," said a Calexico officer.

Neighbors who live next to Heber Park say they frequently see many fires in the area.