Tracking winds and cooler temperatures to start the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A dry weather system will pass into the region to the north and east late today and into Tuesday, bringing breezy to locally windy conditions and temperatures in a near-normal.

We will have stronger northerly winds this evening through Tuesday afternoon, with gusts running 25-35 MPH.

Stronger winds and blowing dust will favor within Yuma County.

Daytime highs will be pretty seasonable for the first half of the week, then temperatures will rebound to 3 to 5 degrees above normal later in the week.

Wednesday morning lows appear the coldest of the next week, with some areas close to the freezing mark.

There is a Freeze WATCH issued for parts of the Desert Southwest, and it does include Blythe. This is for Tuesday and Wednesday morning as overnight lows can dip into the low 30s.

Make sure to stay warm and don't forget about our 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.