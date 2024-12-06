Tracking nice weather this weekend with some changes next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Friday! It's been another great day with slightly breezier conditions and warm temperatures.

For the evening, we have clear skies, lighter winds, and cooler temps. Overall, nice weather conditions to go to the Kammann Sausage Fry at the Yuma Civic Center. If you do have any late-night plans, make sure to grab a sweater or jacket if you have any late-night plans.

No big changes are expected this weekend as we will have lots of sunshine and temperatures still trending above normal.

I am tracking a weather system toward the north and it will bring changes next week to the Desert Southwest, and it includes cooler temperatures, breezier conditions, and extra cloud cover.

Through the weekend weather conditions will be wonderful with daytime highs will stay in the mid and upper 70s. Make sure to check out our events page for any holiday events across the Desert Southwest.

Monday and Tuesday will be gustiest as stronger northerly winds will bring patchy blowing dust and the highest wind gusts up to 35 MPH.

Plus, I am tracking temperatures dropping toward seasonal levels early next week with some extra cloud cover later in the week.