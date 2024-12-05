Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking above-normal temperatures with cooler conditions on the way

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:02 PM
Published 2:59 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions remain the same to what we have been experiencing all week.

Wednesday evening will be nice with light winds, clear skies, and cooler temperatures, where overnight lows into the low 50s and even upper 40s.

A low pressure is still hanging out in the region, but there are no big impacts for our area as temperatures are still trending about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We will have slightly breezier conditions starting on Friday morning with wind gusts up to 20 MPH within Yuma County.

Lots of sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 70s will continue through the weekend.

I am tracking some changes early next week where temperatures will cool down to seasonable levels, with stronger winds, and increasing clouds.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content