Tracking above-normal temperatures with cooler conditions on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions remain the same to what we have been experiencing all week.

Wednesday evening will be nice with light winds, clear skies, and cooler temperatures, where overnight lows into the low 50s and even upper 40s.

A low pressure is still hanging out in the region, but there are no big impacts for our area as temperatures are still trending about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We will have slightly breezier conditions starting on Friday morning with wind gusts up to 20 MPH within Yuma County.

Lots of sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 70s will continue through the weekend.

I am tracking some changes early next week where temperatures will cool down to seasonable levels, with stronger winds, and increasing clouds.