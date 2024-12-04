Warm, sunny, and dry weather conditions continue for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Air Quality Alert for a Mandatory Wood Burning Ban is currently in effect until midnight, and it does include portions of Imperial County.

There is a weak area of low pressure in the area, but not expected to bring us any major impacts.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will also remain in the forecast for the Desert Southwest, with daily highs running a good 10 degrees or so above normal for this time of year.

For the next several days, temperatures will consistently trend in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine and light winds. But this is why we live here in the Desert Southwest for conditions like this, especially for this time of year. Enjoy!

I am tracking cooler temperatures by early next week where highs will drop into the low 70s and even upper 60s with breezier conditions and extra cloud cover too.