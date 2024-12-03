Above-normal temperatures continue all week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Giving Tuesday! We have beautiful weather today as we are warm, but comfortable.

As go into the evening and through the night, we will have clear skies, calm winds, and chillier temperatures.

Quiet weather conditions will continue over the Desert Southwest throughout the remainder of week.

High temperatures are expected to remain near 10 degrees above average.

Daytime highs will trend in the upper 70s and even 80s, with plenty of sunshine for the next several days and overnight lows staying pretty mild.

Dry conditions with no rain chances will also remain in the forecast through at least the coming weekend.

Temperatures will eventually cool down to seasonal levels by early next week.

Those in the Imperial County area, TOMORROW (Wednesday) is a MANDATORY Wood Burning Curtailment.

The Mandatory Curtailment rule prohibits the operation of any wood-burning appliances during the curtailment period. Read more about the no-burn day.