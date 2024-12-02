Weather Recap: November 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the majority of November, we had more days actually below normal and the coolest day was Saturday, November 16th with a high of 66 degrees. There was one day when our high temperature was recorded as MM, which means missing, but even then we still had more days below normal.

Even though we had some days above normal it was still overall a pretty nice and comfortable month.

The month of November was also very dry as we had NO days with any measurable rain for the thrid month in a row.

Our rain total for the month leaves us at 0.00", and our monthly average is 0.23", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.23" for the month of November.

So far for 2024, Yuma has accumulated 2.21", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are actually -0.64," which is below from where we should be.

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were 2.62," and making us ahead, but now Yuma falling even more BEHIND of our yearly rain total.

With the very hot temperatures and lack of rain it has brought even more changes to our short-term drought.

At the start of January 2024, we had no drought conditions, and then in August, the majority of Desert Southwest was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. And for September and October, we started seeing moderate and severe conditions for our area.

In November, a chuck of the Desert Southwest is experiencing extreme drought.