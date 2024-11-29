Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:47 PM
Published 3:12 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Black Friday! Hope everyone is scoring some great deals because we a have great and pleasant weather conditions again today.

If you are doing any evening shopping we will stay cloudy and dry with chillier temperatures.

Looking ahead, we will have more sunshine and temperatures warming to the upper 70s this weekend.

We will hold onto the warmth and dry conditions all next week as we kick off the month of December!

On our temperature outlook is showing warmer colors on the map and this indicates above average average temperatures in the days ahead.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content