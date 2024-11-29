Tracking more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Black Friday! Hope everyone is scoring some great deals because we a have great and pleasant weather conditions again today.

If you are doing any evening shopping we will stay cloudy and dry with chillier temperatures.

Looking ahead, we will have more sunshine and temperatures warming to the upper 70s this weekend.

We will hold onto the warmth and dry conditions all next week as we kick off the month of December!

On our temperature outlook is showing warmer colors on the map and this indicates above average average temperatures in the days ahead.