Tracking clouds, slightly cooler temps, and breezier conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Those in the Imperial County area, today is a MANDATORY Wood Burning Curtailment.

The Mandatory Curtailment rule prohibits the operation of any wood-burning appliances during the curtailment period. Read more about the no-burn day.



A weather system will pass toward the north during the middle of the week, which will keep us cloudy and breezier.

Stronger northerly winds will pick up Wednesday morning and afternoon with gusts 20-25 MPH.

I am tracking partly to mostly cloudy skies, and dry conditions that will for the rest of the week.

For Thanksgiving, we will have slightly cooler, but comfortable temperatures with breezy conditions where gusts will range between 20-25 MPH. Overall we are looking to have a beautiful holiday here in the Desert Southwest.

TRAVEL OUTLOOK: For anyone who is doing any traveling this week, especially days before Thanksgiving keep in mind there may be some weather concerns toward the north and northeast by the middle of the week.