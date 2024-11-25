Tracking cloudy skies & great temperatures for the holiday week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Monday! We have clouds still lingering in our skies with comfortable temperatures.

For the remainder of the day, we have some passing clouds, pretty pleasant conditions, and chillier temps expected for the evening.

Those in the Imperial County area, today is a MANDATORY Wood Burning Curtailment.

The Mandatory Curtailment rule prohibits the operation of any wood-burning appliances during the curtailment period. Read more about the no-burn day here.

Temperatures will remain above normal across the region through the week, with dry conditions and periods of mostly cloudy skies.

A weather system will pass the Desert Southwest to the north during the middle of the week, which will bring a light breeze, and precipitation chances northern Arizona.

Mostly to even cloudy skies will be sticking with us this week, with daytime highs in the mid-70s for the next several days.

For locals who are staying in town or having visitors for Thanksgiving, we have great and calm conditions for the holiday ove

TRAVEL OUTLOOK: For anyone who is doing any traveling this week, especially days before Thanksgiving keep in mind there may be some weather concerns toward the north and north east by the middle of the week.