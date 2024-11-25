A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Perfectly Cooked Turkey

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the seventeenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Jonathan's going to show you how to prepare your turkey and cook to perfection.

Ingredients

20 lbs Young Turkey

1 lbs (Sprouts) salted Butter

1 Bottle Kinders Prime seasoning

1 Lemon

2 Carrots

2 Thumbs of ginger

2 Stocks of Dill

1 Garlic clove

1 stock of Celery

1 Turkey oven bag

Instructions

Step 1. Cut your lemon ginger, celery, Garlic and Carrots and place them in the cavity of the turkey and finish with your two stocks of dill.

Step 2. take two of your sticks of butter and place them under the breast skin and push them to the legs as much as possible with the two remaining sticks of butter. You will set them on a sheet pan. Take your kinder's prime seasoning and heavily seasoned your outer skin of the turkey then place the turkey on the sheet pan with the butter.

Step 3. Preheat your oven to 450° once your oven is heated to 450° then placed turkey in the oven to roast for 30 minutes so that you may get a nice crispy skin.

Step 4. Pull your turkey out of the oven after the 30 minute time. And reduce your heat to 325°. Take your turkey and the pan drippings and put your turkey into the roasting bag upside down breast at the bottom of the bag. Then place bag back into the oven for 2 1/2 hours.

Step 5. Remove your turkey from the oven and let it rest in the bag for 30 to 40 minutes after your 40 minute rest time open your turkey bag and pull out the turkey very gently and you will have the juiciest turkey you have ever cooked.

Enjoy with friends and Family for a very Happy Thanksgiving!

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.