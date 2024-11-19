Skip to Content
Top Stories

Arizona Western College to break ground on manufacturing accelerator facility

By
today at 5:21 PM
Published 5:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KSWT) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is set to break ground in December on a new manufacturing accelerator facility in Yuma, bolstered by $3.6 million in funding from the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The 5,600-square-foot facility will provide advanced training opportunities in fields such as electrical technology, fiber optics, solar installation, and more.

AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr highlighted the project as a significant step toward Yuma's economic growth, emphasizing that it has been made possible through collaboration with Governor Katie Hobbs, local industry partners, and the Future48 Workforce Accelerator Program.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content