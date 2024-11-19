Arizona Western College to break ground on manufacturing accelerator facility

YUMA, Ariz. (KSWT) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is set to break ground in December on a new manufacturing accelerator facility in Yuma, bolstered by $3.6 million in funding from the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The 5,600-square-foot facility will provide advanced training opportunities in fields such as electrical technology, fiber optics, solar installation, and more.

AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr highlighted the project as a significant step toward Yuma's economic growth, emphasizing that it has been made possible through collaboration with Governor Katie Hobbs, local industry partners, and the Future48 Workforce Accelerator Program.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.