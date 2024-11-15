Somerton barber murder suspect sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the men involved in the murder of a Somerton barber back in May of 2022 learned his formal sentencing in court on Thursday.

27-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela pled guilty to hindering prosecution in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence.

He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and must serve 36 months of supervised probation upon his release.

Valenzuela was given credit for 861 days already served prior to sentencing.

Two other suspects in this case, brothers Joshua and Gregorio Cota, are still awaiting trial.