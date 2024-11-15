Jones Family Honored for Decades of Philanthropy in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On National Philanthropy Day, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma celebrated a legacy of generosity by unveiling the newly named Russ and Janet Jones Conference Room. This recognition honors the Jones family’s extraordinary dedication to philanthropy and their transformative contributions to the Yuma community over the past three decades.

The open house event brought together community leaders, donors, and supporters to celebrate the power of giving. Guests enjoyed champagne and breakfast hors d'oeuvres while reflecting on the Jones family's enduring impact.

Veronica Shorr of the Arizona Community Foundation shared the origins of the family’s involvement.

“Thirty years ago, [Russ Jones] and a group of other individuals got together and began what was known as the Yuma Community Foundation, which has now turned into the Arizona Community Foundation,” Shorr said. “Every year we celebrate philanthropy, and this is a special way to honor the work that they’ve done.”

The Jones family has supported countless initiatives, helping create lasting change in the Yuma region. The conference room naming is not only a tribute to their vision but also a reminder of the importance of creating a philanthropic legacy.

“Gifts like this go on forever,” said Russ Jones. “Your philanthropic interest for your family, your loved ones, will go on forever. So, it’s just such a joy to be here.”

The Arizona Community Foundation hopes this celebration inspires others in the Yuma community to carry forward the Jones family’s commitment to giving.

For more information on the Arizona Community Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.azfoundation.org.