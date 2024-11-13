Staying seasonable for now with a big cooldown on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have comfortable temperatures, dry conditions, and calm winds with us again today.

However, I am tracking a low-pressure system to our north, which will drop further south in the days ahead and it will bring in stronger winds, rain potential, and colder temperatures to the region this weekend.

Stronger westerly winds will join in starting Thursday night, leading to more widespread breezy and windy conditions on Friday. Peak gusts are expected to peak at 25-30 MPH.

Toward the end of the week, some precipitation will start to move in central and southern parts of California, our rain chances for the Desert Southwest are looking low to none as of now, but there is still some uncertainty.

I will have more details as this system inches closer. Stay tuned.

Near to slightly above-normal temperatures will persist through Thursday before a much more noticeable cooling trend to well below normal levels move in on Friday through the upcoming weekend.

Our coolest days will be on Saturday and Sunday with highs dipping into the upper 60s.