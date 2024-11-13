A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Signature Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the fifteenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Are you looking for a healthier version of mac & cheese for the holidays? Chef Jonathan has got you covered.

Ingredients

12 oz Lumache Pasta

4 oz Chicken Broth (Sprouts)

4 oz Miyoko's Non dairy Roadhouse Chedder

2 Cloves of Garlic

2 oz Heavy Cream

2 Tbs Celtic Salt

Instructions

Step 1. Fill two stockpots with 64 ounces of water. place on high heat and heavily salt one of them. Bring to a boil.

Step 2. Peel your butternut squash and cut into two pieces. Add to the water with less salt cook for 15 minutes till tender drain water and then add your Lumache Paste to your salted water as it comes to a boil. Cook till your pasta is almost done drain and had a little olive oil. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Step 3. Take your two cloves of garlic add to the blender along with your chicken broth your nondairy cheese spread, and butternut squash. Make sure to salt your mixture to taste. Blend on high until you have a creamy consistency.

Step 4. In a sauté pan, bring to a medium heat and add your 2 ounces of heavy cream along with your butternut squash mixture along with your pasta cook on medium heat for two minutes. Add a little bit of chicken stock. If you need to loosen up salt taste you're looking for a very creamy consistency coating the pasta well. Plate and enjoy.

You can also bake this and add a protein like bacon if you would like to elevate it to that next level or serve as is either way, you will have a very healthy and nutritious version of mac & cheese with less than half the calories.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.