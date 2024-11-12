Tracking nice temperatures with changes on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a little breezy this afternoon, but winds will be nice and light with chillier temperatures for the evening.

We will have a roller coaster with our weather pattern this week, but we will stay dry along with near-seasonable temperatures throughout the work week.

We have lots of sunshine staying in the forecast, with temperatures warming again to the 80s by Thursday, only to cool back down for the weekend.

A significant pattern change is likely to move in starting this weekend as a stronger lower-pressure system moves across the western United States, resulting in much cooler temperatures as well as increased precipitation chances.

This incoming system expected this weekend will bring well below-normal temperatures next week, which you can see on our temperature outlook as we see deep and dark blue colors over the Desert Southwest.