Grab a friend and enjoy some beer at Fort Yuma Rotary Club’s Penitentiary Pint Fest

You can have a fun-filled day of beer tasting and live music in a unique setting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fort Yuma Rotary Club is hosting their Penitentiary Pint Fest at Yuma Territorial Prison on Sat. Nov. 9 from 4-8 p.m.

This event is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy some delicious tastings while exploring the historic surroundings of the park.

There will be over 25 regional brewers and food available for purchase.

You must be ages 21 and up to attend and ID's are required.

General admission tickets are $65, non-drinker is $20, and active military is $55.

Included with your ticket is a lanyard with a 1-4 oz. small beer mug and 24 samples.

VIP is sold out.

Regina Villanueva, Fort Yuma Rotary Club member, says the proceeds help the organization give back to the community.

"Our initiative this year with our new president is to raise $96,000 to build a playground at the children's museum. And not only that, but we also raise money in these events to give back. Like $10,000 we did the shop with the child, and we took a lot of children with us," explains Villanueva. "We've done scholarships, sports scholarships, school scholarships. And at the end of the year, we give to nonprofits and help them out, and we spread the love throughout Yuma County. So that's really what all of our fundraising is about."

Whether you're a beer enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, this event has something for everyone.

Don't miss out on this unique experience!