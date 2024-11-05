More winds and cooler temperatures move in on Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Election Day! It's been a pretty great and comfortable afternoon.

For the final hours of voting, winds will stay light, skies will remain mostly clear, and cooler temperatures will carry through the night.

An active weather pattern will help keep the Desert Southwest cooler than normal with dry conditions throughout the week.

However, another system will dive across the Intermountain West during the midweek, bringing back breezy to locally windy conditions.

Breezy and windy northerly winds will move back in Wednesday morning, with gusts of 30-40 MPH being possible through Wednesday afternoon.

Breezy conditions will also linger through Thursday afternoon, but winds won't be as strong.

A Wind Advisory is issued for northern parts of Imperial County, which will go into effect from 2 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST for gusts up to 45 MPH.

These winds will produce widespread blowing dust, which is why an Air Quality Alert is also issued for Imperial Valley and El Centro through tomorrow.

Temperatures will dip by Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Slightly warmer conditions are expected to return for Veterans Day.