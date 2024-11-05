A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Pear & Apple Holiday Chutney

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the fourteenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Pear & Apple Holiday Chutney.

This recipe is an appetizer bruschetta, but it can also be utilized as an elevated Cranberry Sauce for Thanksgiving.

Ingredients:

8 Seckel Pears

4 Lucy Red Apples

2 lemons

2 cloves of garlic minced

1/4 lbs dried cherries

1/4 lbs gold raisins

1/2 cup of date sugar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 sprig of Rosemary

1 tbs fresh ginger minced

1 shallot minced

2 tps Celtic salt

2 tbs Sprouts cold pressed olive oil

1/2 tps course black pepper

1 loaf of Bastarda bread

4oz Boursin garlic cheese

First, dice your apples, pears, and shallots on the apples and pears. Make sure you decor and seed and make a small dice. Add olive oil to a sauté pan along with your aromatics, your minced ginger zest of your two lemons and the sprig of rosemary along with your shallots cook down for four minutes, then add your diced pears and apples, along with your apple cider vinegar and sugar. Let cook for one minute, then add your dried cherries and golden raisins.

Add your lemon juice of two lemons and garlic, along with your salt and pepper. Add an additional quarter cup of apple cider vinegar if need be you’re looking for the consistency of syrup in the pan. Place the heat on low and let simmer.

Cut your Bastarda Bread in the half an inch sections and drizzle olive oil on your bread place on a baking sheet and put in the oven for three minutes at 350° then remove and cool for five minutes.

Remove rosemary from your chutney mix and place on a baking she in the refrigerator for 30 to 40 minutes.

After chutney mix has cooled down, Spread your Brousin cheese on you toasted bread and add 2 tbs of your chutney Mix. Finish with a little bit of dill sprigs to give it a festive flare.

This is a great addition to your next holiday party or even a Friendsgiving remember, you can always omit the bread and cheese aspect and use as an elevated cranberry sauce.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details.