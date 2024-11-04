Skip to Content
Tracking cooler temperatures and more winds this week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:48 PM
Published 2:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a breezy and windy start to the day, but heading into the evening winds will continue to weaken.

It will be breezy in some areas like Yuma County throughout the night with gusts up to 20 MPH.

Another weather system will then dive in during mid-week, bringing more winds to the region once again with chillier temperatures.

For Tuesday, we will have lots of sunshine, calm winds, and comfortable temperatures, perfect voting weather for the 2024 Elections!

I am tracking sweater weather! Our high temperatures will drop in the low 70s with overnight lows in the mid and upper 40s later this week.

More winds will move back in Wednesday and Thursday with gusts of 30-35 MPH across the area.

