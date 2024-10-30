Skip to Content
Calm & cool through the week with increasing rain chances this weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:47 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy National Candy Corn Day! It's another great day with below-normal temperatures and calm winds, perfect weather to be out and about gathering your last-minute Halloween items.

As the night goes on, temperatures will become chilly with overnight lows dipping into the low 50s and upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

A series of low-pressure systems will keep us cool for the remainder of the week.

For Halloween, temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs in the low 80s, but still going to be an amazing day for holiday activities and trick-or-treating. Make sure to check out our events page for local Halloween events tomorrow.

I am tracking calm winds, dry conditions, comfortable afternoons, and chilly overnights for the rest of the week.

A weather disturbance will move in the Desert Southwest this weekend and into early next week resulting in a chance for showers, cooler temperatures, and breezier conditions.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

