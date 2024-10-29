Cool temperatures and light winds for the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds are a lot lighter compared to yesterday, but still could have wind gusts of 20-25 MPH through tonight mainly in Imperial County.

As this current lower-pressure system passes through the Desert Southwest, it is bringing in cooler and chillier conditions with temperatures trending about 10 degrees below-normal.

Temperatures this week will be very mild in the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine and calm winds. Our Halloween forecast is also looking pretty fantastic and comfortable on Thursday.

I am tracking increasing rain chances for the weekend staring Saturday night through Monday.