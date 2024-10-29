Skip to Content
Cool temperatures and light winds for the rest of the week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 2:41 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds are a lot lighter compared to yesterday, but still could have wind gusts of 20-25 MPH through tonight mainly in Imperial County.

As this current lower-pressure system passes through the Desert Southwest, it is bringing in cooler and chillier conditions with temperatures trending about 10 degrees below-normal.

Temperatures this week will be very mild in the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine and calm winds. Our Halloween forecast is also looking pretty fantastic and comfortable on Thursday.

I am tracking increasing rain chances for the weekend staring Saturday night through Monday.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

