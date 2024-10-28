FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking gusty winds through Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert Action Day is NOW in effect through Tuesday as we have strong winds and blowing dust impacting the Desert Southwest.

A strong lower pressure system dives southward into the Desert Southwest bringing in windy conditions and a brief chance of rain today.

This will drastically drop our temperatures well below-normal by Tuesday.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for Imperial County until 2 a.m. Tuesday for strong westerly winds with gusts up to 50 MPH.

Plus, an Air Quality Alert is also in effect for both Yuma and Imperial Valley from the winds bringing widespread blowing dust through tonight. This could lead to very unhealthy and even hazardous air quality conditions.

Gusty winds will continue through early tomorrow morning/afternoon where these winds will be coming from the west with gusts up to 40-50 MPH.

It will still be breezy into Tuesday afternoon, but winds will really lighten up by Tuesday night.

This current weather system will drop our afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon and overnight lows in the low 50s and even upper 40s.

For the remainder of the week, I am tracking pretty comfortable temperatures and calmer winds. There is also another shot for more rain showers for the weekend.