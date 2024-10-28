Skip to Content
A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Halloween Spooky Treats

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the thirteenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make some Halloween spooky treats.

If you're attending a Halloween party, we have the best appetizer and drink complement for your spooky Halloween gathering.

  • Spooky eye balls
    • Ingredients
      • 24oz of 1oz Mozzarella Balls
      • 6oz of Sliced Prosciutto
      • 4oz Can of Sliced Black Olives
    • Instructions
      • Step 1: Take your mozzarella balls and half a strip of prosciutto and wrap it around the mozzarella ball and use a toothpick to hold in place to make the appearance of an eye socket.
      • Step 2: Place the sliced olives to appear an eyeball on the mozzarella and place as your centerpiece.
  • Hibiscus Pomegranate Champagne Mimosas
    • Ingredients
      • 750 mL bottle of champagne of your choice
      • 4oz Pomegranate juice
      • 3oz Dried Hibiscus flowers
      • Four 10mm sterile syringes
    • Instructions
      • Step 1: Take your four-ounces of pomegranate juice and add your three-ounces of dried hibiscus flowers along with another four-ounces of water.
      • Step 2: After mixture of pomegranate juice and hibiscus flowers, have it boiled for 10 minutes let cool down for 30 mins and use the syringe to extract the liquid.
      • Step 3: We're about six-ounces of champagne into your eight-ounce glass and add syringes on top filled with your hibiscus and pomegranate mixture. Chill and serve.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.

