A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Halloween Spooky Treats

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the thirteenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make some Halloween spooky treats.

If you're attending a Halloween party, we have the best appetizer and drink complement for your spooky Halloween gathering.

Spooky eye balls Ingredients 24oz of 1oz Mozzarella Balls 6oz of Sliced Prosciutto 4oz Can of Sliced Black Olives Instructions Step 1: Take your mozzarella balls and half a strip of prosciutto and wrap it around the mozzarella ball and use a toothpick to hold in place to make the appearance of an eye socket. Step 2: Place the sliced olives to appear an eyeball on the mozzarella and place as your centerpiece.

Hibiscus Pomegranate Champagne Mimosas Ingredients 750 mL bottle of champagne of your choice 4oz Pomegranate juice 3oz Dried Hibiscus flowers Four 10mm sterile syringes Instructions Step 1: Take your four-ounces of pomegranate juice and add your three-ounces of dried hibiscus flowers along with another four-ounces of water. Step 2: After mixture of pomegranate juice and hibiscus flowers, have it boiled for 10 minutes let cool down for 30 mins and use the syringe to extract the liquid. Step 3: We're about six-ounces of champagne into your eight-ounce glass and add syringes on top filled with your hibiscus and pomegranate mixture. Chill and serve.



Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.