Above-normal warmth for the weekend with cooler and gustier winds next week

today at 3:22 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Conditions today are very similar to yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

I'm still tracking dry conditions with some clouds for the weekend. High pressure will also continue to dominate the area so very little changes are expected through Sunday.

Our overall temperature outlook is showing some dark blue over the Desert Southwest, which indicates below-average temperatures in the days ahead.

Temperatures will stay pretty consistent and warm through the weekend.

It will be a bit cloudier this weekend as an area of low-pressure approaches, this will allow noticeably breezier and gustier conditions starting Monday.

These winds will become quite gusty on Monday evening with gusts over 30 MPH being expected. The stronger winds will also drastically drop our temperatures, with highs in the 70s next week.

