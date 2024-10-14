A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s New Harvest Salad

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the eleventh episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Fig & Pistachio New Harvest Salad.

This is a simple, delicious salad for the holidays or for any gathering with close friends.

32 oz Red Leaf Butter Lettuce

5 Mission Figs

5 oz Meyer Lemon Goat Cheese

8 oz Sliced prosciutto

4 oz Raw Salted Pistachios

4 oz Sprouts Balsamic Glaze

2 oz Sprouts Cold pressed Olive Oil

2 oz Dellallo sweet & Spicy Oil

Instructions:

First, take your red leaf butter lettuce and to a mixing bowl toss it with your 2 ounces of Dellallo sweet and spicy oil and your 2 ounces Sprouts cold press olive oil. Mix well.

Roughly chop 2 ounces of your salted pistachios and add to your lettuce mixture.

Then, take prosciutto and Line the bottom of your serving plate or you can make little roses and position on the outer part of your plate. Then cut your figs in Quarters.

Add your lettuce mixture to the top of your sliced prosciutto serving plate. (You’re looking for a tall plate of salad with a 2 inch gap on the inside of the plate all the way around.) In that gap offset your fig quarter slices and a thumb size of goat cheese all the way around your salad.

Roughly chop the last 2 ounces of pistachios and sprinkle over your salad mixture and finish with your sprouts balsamic glaze all the way around the dish. Provecho 🤌🏽 Chef Jonathan

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.