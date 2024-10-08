Pet Talk: Meet Beatrice

An adorable and loving pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Beatrice!

Beatrice is a sweet 4-year-old female mixed breed and weighs 57 pounds.

Beatrice prefers to be in the play yard away from the noisy dogs in the kennels.

Beatrice also loves belly rubs, she gets a huge smile on her face, makes happy noises, and kicks her legs while you rub her belly.

Now through October 15th the Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its fall empty the shelters event. Adoption fees on all dogs are $50 and cats and kittens are $30. Puppies and specialty breeds are excluded.

Come visit Beatrice at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Beatrice or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.