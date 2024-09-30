FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning extended through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning was EXTENDED twice yesterday and will remain in place until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for both Yuma and Imperial counties for major to even extreme heat risks.

Remember to practice heat safety as these types of temperatures are very dangerous and we must prevent heat-related illnesses.

It will be a sunny, hot, and dry week with record temperatures being possible all week long.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day will remain in place and is also EXTENDED through Friday night due to the unseasonable heat.

Temperatures will slightly cool off starting Sunday and into next week, but still, no relief will be there as we will still be hotter than normal for early October.