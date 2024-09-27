FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive and record heat through Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY is NOW in effect through next Tuesday for the Desert Southwest, as we will need to take action for the dangerously hot conditions.

An Excessive Heat Warning is NOW in effect for both Yuma and Imperial Counties, until 8 p.m. Tuesday for the major heat risks and highs up to 114 degrees.

Remember these types of temperatures are dangerous, and we MUST practice heat safety to prevent heat-related illnesses.

A strong and unseasonable ridge of high pressure is the reason for the heat and will keep our temperatures 10-15 degrees above-normal.

It may be fall, but it is feeling more like summer! Afternoons will be pretty hot with record-breaking temperatures being possible through early next week.

Tracking dry conditions and lots of sunshine with slightly cooler temperatures starting Sunday, but it will remain hotter than normal through next week.