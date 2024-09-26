FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning begins Friday and is EXTENDED until TUESDAY

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong and unseasonable ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the region keeping our temperatures well above-normal.

An Excessive Heat Warning is also issued for both Yuma and Imperial Counties, which will go into effect at 10 a.m. Friday.

However, this same warning has already been EXTENDED until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Right now, we are under a Weather Authority FIRST ALERT to prepare for the hotter days ahead.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY will go into effect starting on Friday, and I also EXTENDED until Tuesday for the Desert Southwest, as we will need to take action for the dangerously hot conditions.

Daytime highs will trend 10+ degrees above average, with daily record high temperatures being possible through early next week.

Temperatures will cool down a little bit starting Sunday, but it will still be hotter than normal with major heat risks still impacting the area.