Skip to Content
Top Stories

FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning begins Friday and is EXTENDED until TUESDAY

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Published 3:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong and unseasonable ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the region keeping our temperatures well above-normal.

An Excessive Heat Warning is also issued for both Yuma and Imperial Counties, which will go into effect at 10 a.m. Friday.

However, this same warning has already been EXTENDED until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Right now, we are under a Weather Authority FIRST ALERT to prepare for the hotter days ahead.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY will go into effect starting on Friday, and I also EXTENDED until Tuesday for the Desert Southwest, as we will need to take action for the dangerously hot conditions.

Daytime highs will trend 10+ degrees above average, with daily record high temperatures being possible through early next week.

Temperatures will cool down a little bit starting Sunday, but it will still be hotter than normal with major heat risks still impacting the area.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content