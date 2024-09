YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong ridge of high pressure continues to build back into our region bringing back dry and above-normal temperatures.

Tracking clear skies, plenty of sunshine, and a quiet week ahead with highs in the low 100s, with some days nearing the 110 mark for the next several days.

Aside from the warm afternoons, evenings and mornings will still be pretty comfortable with lows in the low and mid-70s.