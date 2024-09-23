A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Pumpkin Pancakes

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the eighth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Perfect Pumpkin Pancakes. As we shift into a new season, there are so many different variations of pumpkin, but one of his favorite is pumpkin pancakes!

Ingredients:

2 cups All Purpose Flour

3 Teaspoons Baking Powder

1 Tablespoon Celtic Salt

1 1/2 Tablespoons Cinnamon

1/2 Tablespoon Nutmeg

1/2 Cup Turbinado Sugar

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Paste

8oz of Pumpkin puree

2 Large Eggs

4 Tablespoons of Melted Butter

1 1/2 Cup of Rebbl Spiced Pumpkin Pie Protein Drink or Milk Instructions

Instructions:

Preheat your skillet or nonstick griddle to medium heat.

Take a mixing bowl and mix in all of your dry ingredients. Be sure to mix well.

Then in a separate mixing bowl, add all your wet ingredients and mix well.

Add your wet ingredients to your dry ingredient bowl, and mix for two minutes until batter is smooth. Let’s sit for five minutes after your done.

Butter your skillet and pour 1/2 cup portions of the batter mixture and spread into a circle.

Cook for approximately 3 minutes on each side.

Serve your pancakes with a tab of butter and some hot honey for a different flavor and enjoy.

Follow acameals_82 for more details.