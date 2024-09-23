Skip to Content
A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Pumpkin Pancakes

Published 8:55 AM

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the eighth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Perfect Pumpkin Pancakes. As we shift into a new season, there are so many different variations of pumpkin, but one of his favorite is pumpkin pancakes!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups All Purpose Flour
  • 3 Teaspoons Baking Powder
  • 1 Tablespoon Celtic Salt
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoons Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Tablespoon Nutmeg
  • 1/2 Cup Turbinado Sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Paste
  • 8oz of Pumpkin puree
  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 4 Tablespoons of Melted Butter
  • 1 1/2 Cup of Rebbl Spiced Pumpkin Pie Protein Drink or Milk Instructions

Instructions:

  • Preheat your skillet or nonstick griddle to medium heat.
  • Take a mixing bowl and mix in all of your dry ingredients. Be sure to mix well.
  • Then in a separate mixing bowl, add all your wet ingredients and mix well.
  • Add your wet ingredients to your dry ingredient bowl, and mix for two minutes until batter is smooth. Let’s sit for five minutes after your done.
  • Butter your skillet and pour 1/2 cup portions of the batter mixture and spread into a circle.
  • Cook for approximately 3 minutes on each side.
  • Serve your pancakes with a tab of butter and some hot honey for a different flavor and enjoy.

Follow acameals_82 for more details.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

