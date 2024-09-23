A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Pumpkin Pancakes
Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the eighth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Perfect Pumpkin Pancakes. As we shift into a new season, there are so many different variations of pumpkin, but one of his favorite is pumpkin pancakes!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups All Purpose Flour
- 3 Teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1 Tablespoon Celtic Salt
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons Cinnamon
- 1/2 Tablespoon Nutmeg
- 1/2 Cup Turbinado Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Paste
- 8oz of Pumpkin puree
- 2 Large Eggs
- 4 Tablespoons of Melted Butter
- 1 1/2 Cup of Rebbl Spiced Pumpkin Pie Protein Drink or Milk Instructions
Instructions:
- Preheat your skillet or nonstick griddle to medium heat.
- Take a mixing bowl and mix in all of your dry ingredients. Be sure to mix well.
- Then in a separate mixing bowl, add all your wet ingredients and mix well.
- Add your wet ingredients to your dry ingredient bowl, and mix for two minutes until batter is smooth. Let’s sit for five minutes after your done.
- Butter your skillet and pour 1/2 cup portions of the batter mixture and spread into a circle.
- Cook for approximately 3 minutes on each side.
- Serve your pancakes with a tab of butter and some hot honey for a different flavor and enjoy.
Follow acameals_82 for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.