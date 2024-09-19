Calexico Police: Shots were not fired near Camarena Jr. High

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) would like to clarify some details regarding police activity at Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Jr. High on Tuesday.

According to the Police Department, a student heard about a shooting then shared that news with his parent. The parent then shared it with over 300 parents in a group chat.

CPD says this led to confusion and a misunderstanding.

Calexico police give some advice to prevent this kind of miscommunication.

“If you get information like that, contact the police department or contact the school. Don’t share it on social media without knowing any of the facts. It spreads panic among everybody,” said Lt. Sean Acuña of the Calexico Police Department.

Police say there was never a report of gunshots fired at or near Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Jr. High School.

Police ask that you speak with your kids about how to properly report social media threats to police and not social media.